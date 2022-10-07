Viral 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier turns mermaid in blue bikini in Thailand, flaunts her collarbone tattoo: PICS

NEW DELHI: South actress and model Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in 2019 after her deadly wink in the film 'Oru Aadar Love' became viral and made her one of the most searched figures on the internet. In the latest, the actress has been making all the headlines for her breathtaking photoshoots.

Priya, who is an avid social media user, has dropped some jaw-dropping photos on Instagram. The stunning photos show her enjoying the picturesque beauty of Thailand. The 22-year-old is also slaying the bikini look as she is seen posing while sitting on a boat.

Here are her latest bikini looks from Thailand:

Priya can be seen donning a light blue bralette and a pair of black shorts. She is seen striking a candid pose and flashing a subtle smile.

The pictures made the fans gush in the excitement of Priya's stunning avatar. They took to her comment section to shower oodles of praise on her.

"Jal pari"

"Queen, love you a lot"

"Super baby"

"Looking damn hot in bikini"

On the work front, Priya was last seen in the film Ishq where she was cast opposite Teja Sajja.

She has an exciting lineup ahead with filmmaker Ranjith Sankar's directorial '4 years'. She has been roped into essay the female lead character Gayathri in the movie. The cinematography of '4 years' is being handled by Madhu Neelakandan, and Shankar Sharma is providing the tunes for the flick. Meanwhile, the sound design will be performed by Tapas Nayak.

In the meantime, Priya Prakash Varrier will also be making her Hindi feature debut with 'Love Hackers'. She will be seen as a teenager who escapes a cyberattack in the upcoming crime thriller which is inspired by true events.

