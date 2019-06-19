'Virasat' actress Pooja Batra, her 'soulmate' are filling up Instagram with pics from their holidays - Checkout

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Batra, best-known for starring opposite Anil Kapoor in 'Virasat', has found her 'soulmate' in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Nawab Shah. A closer look at their respective Instagram pages reveal that they are in a relationship.

The couple currently appears to be on a holiday in an undisclosed location and here's how they are enjoying their time. "Happiness," Nawab captioned of her posts.

Sharing a picture from their bike ride on the Rohtang Pass, while Nawab wrote, "We have nothing to lose and a world to see."

A week ago, he posted a picture of them together soaking in the sun in Goa and wrote, "ONE," adding a heart emoji.

His Instagram timeline, off late, is full of Pooja's pictures. However, Pooja is yet to make it official.

On Eid, Nawab by tagging Pooja, in a 'Follow Me' post, sort of confirmed their relationship by writing, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all."

Pooja Batra, 42, was crowned Miss India in 1993. 'Virasat', which released in 1997, gave her instant fame. Before that, she appeared in some South Indian films. Apart from 'Virasat', she is known for films like 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

Pooja married a doctor named Sonu S Ahluwalia in 2002. They got divorced in 2011.

Meanwhile, Nawab Shah started his acting career with the TV industry. He has starred in films like 'Lakshya', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Don 2', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Dilwale' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.