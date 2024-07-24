Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Have Moved To London And This Latest Picture Is A Proof

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's picture has been going viral on the internet and it is proof that shows the power couple has been moved to London permanently. The picture shows Virat wrapped his arms around Anushka in London as they happily pose together. Anushka looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured long outfit and her no-makeup look makes fans swoon over her beauty. While Virat was spotted wearing a plain T-shirt and shorts fans love his nerdy look.

Checkout the pictures of the power couple Virat and Anushka spending a happy time in London

Anushka and Virat have reportedly moved to London permanently and the couple has been spending the majority of their time ever since the birth of their son Akaay Kohli.

When Virat Kohli said he will be gone after his retirement

Virat and Anushka are one of the most private couples in Tinsel Town and they like to stay away from the media radar hence it is claimed that the couple has decided to move to London forever. In one of his interviews, Virat had said that he would be gone forever if gets retired and this statement by the cricketer had left his fans heartbroken.

After the World Cup win Virat jetted off to London the very next day to meet his kids and wife in London.