New Delhi: The Internet is having a massive meltdown and we don't blame it as Virat Kohli's son Akaay Kohli's first video has been shared on social media. The video of Virat Kohli along with his son Akaay and wife Anushka Sharma has been going viral on the internet where the star cricketer is seen holding his son Akaay in his arms while Anushka is busy buying some flowers from the florist.

This is the first video of Akaay that has been leaked online, the face of the little one isn't visible but going by his little hands and head, the fans of Virushka are calling him a 'golu molu baby'. The video was shared by Virat and Anushka's fan account, and it has been spreading like wildfire and how.

Watch the first video of Akaay Kohli along with his father Virat Kohli:



When Virat Kohli said, " Once I am done will be gone".

Virat and Anushka have reportedly shifted their base to London ever since the birth of their son Akaay Kohli. As the reports claim that Virat and Anushka have moved permanently to London, the old interview of the star cricketer resurfaced online where he had hinted about disappearing once he announced his retirement from the age. After the World Cup Win, Virat announced his retirement from T20 and fans were disheartened. In his interview, he once said, "Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going,"

Anushka Sharma quits Bollywood?

Ever since Vamika Kohli's birth, Anushka hasn't made her comeback in Bollywood. And after the arrival of baby Akaay this year, it is claimed that the actress has no plans to come back to acting anytime soon.