Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma bag new brand endorsement

New Delhi: Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been roped in as the first official brand ambassadors of Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform, Myntra.

Its campaign 'Go Myntra-la-la' brings alive the joyful experience of shopping and kicks-off with an ad film starring the star couple, read a statement.

Virat and Anushka share a lot of common passions, and shopping is one of them.

Amar Nagaram, Head at Myntra-Jabong, said: "The association of Bollywood and sports with fashion needs no introduction and hence having Virat and Anushka as the face of this new campaign will enable us to build strong brand salience and establish the joy and convenience of shopping on Myntra."

The musical film opens with viewers witnessing Anushka pushing a shopping cart with Virat sitting in it. It then goes to Anushka, walking in style as she comes next to a fashion billboard, she whips out her smart phone and taps the brand icon and scans the floral dress on the billboard.

The app throws up the same dress, ready to be shopped.

In the film, however, the editor takes us straight to Anushka continuing her walk with the new dress. It then cuts to Virat browsing through various sneaker options to choose from before he settles on his perfect pair.

The film goes back to the couple enjoying a moment of fun with a shopping cart.

The couple, fondly called Virushka, has endorsed brands like Head and Shoulders and Manyavar.