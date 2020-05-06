Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn death of pet dog Bruno: Gone to a better place

New Delhi: Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday paid tributes to their pet dog Bruno, who died after gracing their lives for 11 years. Both Virat and Anushka took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the death of Bruno and penned an emotional goodbye.

"Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," the Indian skipper wrote. While the actress Anushka shared a lovely selfie of the trio and captioned the picture, "Bruno RIP", adding heart emojis.

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Sonali Bendre and others too dropped heart emojis on Anushka’s post for Bruno.

Virat and Anushka have been spending some quality time together as the coronavirus pandemic has brought all sporting action and cinema across the world to a halt. They have also been constantly spreading awareness about the virus and urging people to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

The couple earlier donated to support the Prime Minister`s Relief Fund and Chief Minister`s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.