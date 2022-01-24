हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
vamika

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed despite couple requests privacy, fans angry

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have never shared photos of their daughter that would reveal her face.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed despite couple requests privacy, fans angry

New Delhi: Photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s baby girl Vamika have gone viral after her face was revealed by broadcasters on Sunday during India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) match in Cape Town. The couple had previously especially requested privacy for their child. Now their fans are livid at what they saw as a breach of privacy.

During Sunday's match, the live telecast showed Anushka standing in the audience and cheering for Virat. She had Vamika in her arms. The camera panned on them for about ten seconds, giving a clear cut view of Vamika’s face for the first time.

After that several accounts on social media handles reshared her face revealing photos.

Infuriated fans took to their social media handles to condemn circulation of Vamika’s photo, against her parent’s wishes. “Sky sports reveal vamika face That's not right way @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma  #vamika,” wrote one user.

Various others also shared hilarious memes on Anushka and Virat.

Check out some of them:

The couple had earlier released a statement to request privacy for their baby that read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Anushka and Virat had earlier thanked paparazzi for honouring their request and not clicking Vamika’s photos when they were leaving for the South Africa cricket tour.

