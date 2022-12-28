Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s sweet gesture wins netizens hearts as they jet off for vacation- Watch

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and never miss a chance to amaze their fans. Recently, they were snapped at the airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for new year celebrations. While Virat was wearing an off-white sweatshirt with black pants, Anushka paired up a black sweater with blue denim jeans.

The couple patiently posed and smiled for the paparazzi as they clicked them and their sweet gesture won the hearts of their fans. Anushka also wished 'Happy Holidays' to the paps. “They are the best,” commented one fan with red heart emojis. “Lovely Couple – Virushka,” commented another user. “Always fav,” added another user with heart emojis.

Some of the fans were also confused as they could not see Vamika with them. “Vamika kidhar hai???” (Where is Vamika?), a fan wrote in the comments section.

See the video shared by paparazzi account

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli got married in a close-knit ceremony in Italy in the year 2017. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is based on the life and times of legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. Recently, she shared glimpses as she wrapped up the shoot of the film. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Zero’ in the year 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Virat, on the other hand, recently returned from India’s tour of Bangladesh after finishing the test series with 2-0.