Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma share stunning pictures from their snowy escapade

New Delhi: Bollywood is making the most of the winter season as many are off to exotic locations to spend their holidays. After pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went viral on social media, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pictures from a snow-laden location has surfaced on social media.

Virat, who is holidaying in Gstaad with his wifey Anushka, took to social media to post stunning pictures of their exotic location. In the picture, the couple strikes a pose with the snowy mountains acting as a perfect backdrop. Although Virat didn't specify the location, various media reports suggest that they are also in Gstaad, Switzerland, just like Saif and Kareena.

Anushka adds a dash of orange to the white surroundings while Virat dons a dark green tracksuit. They both sport dark glasses and snowshoes.

Virat and Anushka love to travel together and despite their hectic schedule they manage to spend some quality time with each other in various locations.

Virat recently had a successful innings against West Indies in the ODI and Test Match series that look place in India.

Meanwhile, Anushka hasn't signed a film after the failure of her last film Zero. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and was helmed by Aanand L Rai.