Virat Kohli cuts birthday cake with preggers wifey Anushka Sharma by his side, adorable video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: On Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli's birthday eve, preggers wifey Anushka Sharma and several of his teammates from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebrated together by cutting a cake.

Virat cut the birthday cake with Anushka Sharma by his side and others singing the song. The first inside video from the birthday party has gone viral on the internet. A fan club shared it on Instagram, take a look:

Virat Kohli led RCB have qualified for the Playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and will face SRH in the Playoffs eliminator on Friday November 6, 2020.

Virushka are expecting their first child and the couple made the announcement about baby arrival in August with an adorable post.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka has been producing some great content for OTT viewing. Her last few projects under Clean Slate Filmz production banner like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul received a big thumbs up from fans.