Virat Kohli Dubs Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai As Cult Hit, Says 'I Gone Crazy'

New Delhi: Cricket sensation and India's top most player Virat Kohli reveals his childhood scrap book, which mentions Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as his 'Most Admirable Person'. In a recent viral video, Virat Kohli confessed to being an admirer of Hrithik Roshan since childhood. Added he was blown away by his dance and understood the craze behind his debut film 'Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai'.

Virat Kohli is seen saying, "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a cult. I gone crazy, especially the dancing."

Hrithik Roshan is the millennial superstar who marked his entrance in the entertainment world and turned into an overnight sensation. 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' not only offered the country a new superstar but also began a dance revolution led by Hrithik Roshan. Breaking records with just his first film, the actor turned into a star immediately, generating 'Hrithik Mania' all over the country.

One of the most desirable men in the world and amongst the richest sports celebrities, Virat Kohli also resonates with the frenzy for Hrithik Roshan’s irresistible charm. he just wrapped the latest season of IPL and has been busy in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in Australia.

On the other hand, Hrithik recently won the IIFA Award for his last release 'Vikram Vedha' and is gearing for his next 'Fighter', also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It serves as the first film in a planned Aerial Action franchise and will release on January 24, 2024.