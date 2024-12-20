Advertisement
Virat Kohli Gets Angry At An Australian Journalist For Clicking His Pictures Along With Kids; Fans Call Him ‘ Lion King’

Virat Kohli loses his calm at an Australian journalist for clicking his pictures without his consent.
 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always maintained a strong stance on keeping their children away from the limelight, and Virat recently reinforced this at the Melbourne airport. The cricketer confronted an Australian journalist for filming him and his kids without consent, emphasizing the need for privacy. In a video now circulating online, Virat can be heard sternly saying, “With my kids, I need some privacy. You can’t film without asking me.”


The incident, involving Channel 7 cameras, sparked a flurry of reactions. While many fans applauded Kohli’s protective instincts, dubbing him the “Lion King,” some netizens debated the balance between celebrity life and privacy. The cricketer eventually calmed down after assurances were given that his children weren’t being filmed.

 

 

This comes shortly after a misunderstanding during a test match where a viral picture of a baby beside Anushka Sharma led to speculation about their son Akaay. It was later clarified that the baby was a friend’s child, not Akaay. The couple’s efforts to shield their kids from unnecessary public attention continue to resonate with many fans, reinforcing their stance on family privacy.

