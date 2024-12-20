Virat Kohli Gets Angry At An Australian Journalist For Clicking His Pictures Along With Kids; Fans Call Him ‘ Lion King’

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always maintained a strong stance on keeping their children away from the limelight, and Virat recently reinforced this at the Melbourne airport. The cricketer confronted an Australian journalist for filming him and his kids without consent, emphasizing the need for privacy. In a video now circulating online, Virat can be heard sternly saying, “With my kids, I need some privacy. You can’t film without asking me.”



The incident, involving Channel 7 cameras, sparked a flurry of reactions. While many fans applauded Kohli’s protective instincts, dubbing him the “Lion King,” some netizens debated the balance between celebrity life and privacy. The cricketer eventually calmed down after assurances were given that his children weren’t being filmed.

These Australian journalists are classless, they have ZERO sense. This incident with Virat Kohli at the Melbourne airport should be condemned. Leave him and his family alone, idiots. He’s bigger than every superstar in Australia. Stay strong imVkohli AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/LP8N9RhNLZ Farid Khan (FaridKhan) December 19, 2024

How many times he will say this, don’t capture the family ? especially the kids -

Why a sports reporter want a picture of his family

Please make me understand? ViratKohli pic.twitter.com OpWuhTMtdm Rohit Juglan (rohitjuglan) December 19, 2024

This comes shortly after a misunderstanding during a test match where a viral picture of a baby beside Anushka Sharma led to speculation about their son Akaay. It was later clarified that the baby was a friend’s child, not Akaay. The couple’s efforts to shield their kids from unnecessary public attention continue to resonate with many fans, reinforcing their stance on family privacy.