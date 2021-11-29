Virat Kohli is 'home anywhere' with Anushka Sharma beside him, see their stunning pic

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma always give us couple goals. The power couple's bond keeps getting stronger by the day. In the latest post shared by Virat on Instagram, he has confessed that he feels ‘at home anywhere’ with his wife beside him.

“With you by my side, I am at home anywhere @anushkasharma,” wrote the cricketer. Reacting to his post, Anushka cheekily commented, “Which is great because you are hardly home,” with laughing and heart emojis.

Check out the post:

In the photo, Anushka and Virat are seen sitting with their backs towards the cameras, on a bed of rocks by a river. The couple is enjoying a breathtakingly scenic view. Anushka is dressed in a black and pink attire and Virat is donning a green jacket.

One week earlier, Virat shared a goofy picture with Anushka in which they can be seen twinning in white. He simply captioned it, “My rock,” along with a red heart emoji.

Anushka along with daughter Vamika is constantly accompanying her husband for cricket tournaments - whether it be in India, Dubai or England. Earlier this month, she penned a long and loving note for her hubby on his birthday.

“No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness,” wrote Anushka.