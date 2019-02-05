हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shares pic with Anushka Sharma, netizens ask, 'did you take your photographer along?'

The captain of the Indian cricket team captioned it as 'Mine'.

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood babe Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying their vacay time at an undisclosed location. The power couple has been sharing pictures on social media which is giving solid relationship goals to all the lovebirds out there.

Virat took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his ladylove. This time the duo can be seen exploring the nature and its bounty in the green and luscious looking forests. Check out the picture:

The captain of the Indian cricket team captioned it as 'Mine'. Aww! Isn't it simply heartening to see a lovely couple together?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

mine  @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Well, but netizens had their eyes not on the picture but rather on who's clicking the picture.

Some of the comments read, 'Do you guys take your photographer along'?' Check some funny ones here:

Now whether or not a photographer is taken along with them, we are not complaining because after all these breathtaking pictures are what we want to see, right?

The gorgeous couple had a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance, followed by two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. No official word has been made regarding her next project. 

Virat KohliAnushka Sharmavirat kohli picsanushka sharma picsviral pic
