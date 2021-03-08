हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli shares priceless photo of wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika, pens powerful note on International Women's Day

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed his first child Vamika Kohli, shared a candid snap of his wife Anushka and their daughter on the occasion of International Women's Day. He also penned down a strong message on the occasion of International Women's Day. 

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, cricketer Virat Kohli shared a candid photo of his wife and actress Anushka Sharma along with their daughter Vamika Kohli. The couple welcomed their first child in January this year. 

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world (sic)," the Indian cricketer captioned the photo. 

Virat and Anushka met on the set of an ad shot in 2013 and sparks flew between them. After dating for a few years, the two tied the knot at picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high-profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in a Mumbai hospital on January 11. Earlier, the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click on the baby pictures and even send out personalised gift hampers. 

