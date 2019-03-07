हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli urges people to celebrate Women's Day everyday

Ahead of Women's Day, Indian Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a special message for all the women.

Virat Kohli urges people to celebrate Women&#039;s Day everyday

New Delhi: Ahead of Women's Day, Indian Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a special message for all the women.

Taking to Twitter, Virat wrote, "This day or the 364 others, a Woman's day is every day. Nothing but respect and a Happy Women's Day to all. Every day. #HappyWomensDay #WomenPower  #WomensDay2019

In his video, Kohli says that Women’s Day should be celebrated every day. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper continued his rich vein of form as he scored his 40th one-day century during the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia in Nagpur.

By scoring a ton against Australia, Kohli became only the second batsman ever after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to score 40 centuries in the 50-over format of the game. Tendulkar has a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name.

Additionally, Kohli is now also tied with Tendulkar with four hundred against Australia in India. 

Virat KohliInternational Women's DayAnushka Sharma
