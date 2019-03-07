Virat Kohli urges people to celebrate Women's Day everyday

New Delhi: Ahead of Women's Day, Indian Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a special message for all the women.

Taking to Twitter, Virat wrote, "This day or the 364 others, a Woman's day is every day. Nothing but respect and a Happy Women's Day to all. Every day. #HappyWomensDay #WomenPower #WomensDay2019

In his video, Kohli says that Women’s Day should be celebrated every day. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper continued his rich vein of form as he scored his 40th one-day century during the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia in Nagpur.

By scoring a ton against Australia, Kohli became only the second batsman ever after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to score 40 centuries in the 50-over format of the game. Tendulkar has a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name.

Additionally, Kohli is now also tied with Tendulkar with four hundred against Australia in India.