New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli continue to be a game changer and rank highest as per the latest 'Brands, Business, Bollywood Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2023'. Both these celebs endorse multiple brands and are seen as trailblazers in their respective fields of entertainment and cricket.

The recent report, titled 'Brands, Business, Bollywood Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2023', highlighted Ranveer Singh's consistent growth in brand value over the past four years. His valuation nearly doubled, rising from $102.9 million in 2020 to $203.1 million in 2023. The superstar’s brand value surpassed the $200 million mark for the first time.

Virat Kohli has regained the top spot as India’s most-valued celebrity with a brand value of $227.9 million, as per the report. Meanwhile, Ranveer has as many as 50 brands, including Tiffany & Co. and Zomato during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Singh also ventured into investments, recently becoming a key stakeholder in boAt.

Ranveer Singh commanded the second top spot with a brand value of $203.1 million- the top leading name from the entertainment industry, while Shah Rukh Khan climbed to third place with $120.7 million.