VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli's Brand Value Of $227 Million, Ranveer Singh's $200 Million Brand Worth Makes Them India’s Most Valuable Celebs

Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh’s presence is seen across the formats, from the Entertainment industry.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli's Brand Value Of $227 Million, Ranveer Singh's $200 Million Brand Worth Makes Them India’s Most Valuable Celebs Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli continue to be a game changer and rank highest as per the latest 'Brands, Business, Bollywood Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2023'. Both these celebs endorse multiple brands and are seen as trailblazers in their respective fields of entertainment and cricket. 

The recent report, titled 'Brands, Business, Bollywood Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2023', highlighted Ranveer Singh's consistent growth in brand value over the past four years. His valuation nearly doubled, rising from $102.9 million in 2020 to $203.1 million in 2023. The superstar’s brand value surpassed the $200 million mark for the first time. 

Virat Kohli has regained the top spot as India’s most-valued celebrity with a brand value of $227.9 million, as per the report. Meanwhile, Ranveer has as many as 50 brands, including Tiffany & Co. and Zomato during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Singh also ventured into investments, recently becoming a key stakeholder in boAt.

Ranveer Singh commanded the second top spot with a brand value of $203.1 million- the top leading name from the entertainment industry, while Shah Rukh Khan climbed to third place with $120.7 million. 

 

