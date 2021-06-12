Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna has a special name for her brother and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika - Can you guess?

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna recently held a LIVE session on Instagram 'Ask Me Anything'. And guess what? She answered a fan query related to baby Vamika Kohli.

A fan asked Bhawna, 'Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat?' Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna said, "Yes we have.. She is an angel."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

Recently, the actress joined cricketer hubby as they left for the World Test Championship against New Zealand in the UK. Paps managed to click them as Anushka was seen holding baby Vamika close to her heart in a chest baby carrier.

Anushka Sharma was spotted holding Vamika and as she stepped down from the team bus, managed to hide baby face with her hand.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy.