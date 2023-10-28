Vishal Aditya Singh Finds New Friend 'Badshah' On Chand Jalne Laga Sets

New Delhi: Celebrated as the most passionate love story of the year, Colors' recently launched show 'Chand Jalne Laga' has brought romance into the air. The show has garnered tremendous love for its title song, premiere, and the fresh pairing of Kanika Mann (portraying Tara), and Vishal Aditya Singh, (portraying Dev) in the lead roles.

Tracing the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Tara and Dev, torn apart by fate, the fairytale romance has left the audiences wanting more. While the show continues to capture Dev and Tara's quest to unite again, actor Vishal Aditya Singh finds a new friend on the sets of 'Chand Jalne Laga'. It's a horse named Badshah.

The versatile actor Vishal's horse-riding skills came in handy as Dev, the character he plays in this new show, is a man with a unique gift for understanding horses.

In the storyline, Dev and Badshah share a special bond, and serendipitously, this reel friendship turned real after Vishal spent time with the four-legged creature. An animal lover through and through, Vishal clicked with Badshah, and the two are inseparable both on-screen and off-screen.

Talking about his friendship with Badshah, Vishal Aditya Singh says, "I love animals, and I was excited to shoot scenes with Badshah. When I had the first encounter with him, I knew he was special and had a different character trait. I feel this horse is very smart and anticipates the needs of others. He enjoys snacking on channa and jaggery. It felt to me that he knew when we were acting and when we weren't. He listens carefully to me whenever I talk to him. And what blew my mind were his expressions. He is my favourite co-star on the set and I'm glad that I found a friend in this beautiful creature through the show. I want to thank the viewers for pouring their love on this fairytale romance."

