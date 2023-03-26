'Vivah' Actress Lataa Saberwal Diagnosed With Early Nodules On Her Voice Box

New Delhi: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' fame Lataa Saberwal has been diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box. The actress took to her Instagram and shared about her health and asked her friends to keep her in their prayers. She also revealed that she has been adviced to take 'complete voice rest' for a few days.

The actress wrote on social media, "Just visited the ENT for my throat. I have developed early nodules on my voice box. Hence have been suggested a completed voice rest for at least a week. I have been put on steroids as that is the only way it can heal. It is a serious issue, if I don’t take care, it can lead to permanent voice alteration or loss of voice is also feared."

Fans flooded the comment section with love and sad emojis. Many of the actress' celeb pals including 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' star Deepika Singh wished Lataa Saberwal a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “You can fight this out, ma’am. It was shocking to come across this, but you are a fighter, so you will overcome this situation. Wishing for your speedy recovery.” “Wish you a quick recovery. Don’t worry you will be fine and chirpy very soon. Prayers,” another one commented.

Later, the actress posted an update for her fans on her Insta story. She uploaded a selfie of herself and wrote, 'Feeling better, still quiet, working on new videos. I will be back with new, refreshed energy.'

Lataa Saberwal quit acting in daily soap operas in year 2021. This announcement surprised both her fans and colleagues in the industry. However, the actress is still open for roles in web shows, series, movies, or even a brief appearance in movies or on OTT.

Lata Saberwal became a household name as she worked in many TV serials including 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Devi' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' among others.