Vivek Agnihotri Begins Last Shooting Schedule Of 'The Vaccine War' With Saraswati Puja, Eyes Dussehra 2023 Release

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's highly anticipated ‘The Vaccine War’ is high on the expectation charts. The actor took to social media and shared few glimpses from the shoot of last schedule with offering Puja. He wrote: With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of #TheVaccineWar.

Meanwhile, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ‘The Vaccine War’ release date has been pushed from the Independence Day to Dussehra. He wrote: #Xclusiv… VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SHIFTS ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO DUSSEHRA 2023… #TheVaccineWar - which was scheduled for release this #IndependenceDay weekend - will now arrive in *cinemas* on #Dussehra2023, it is learnt from reliable sources.

After the #Blockbuster run of #TheKashmirFiles, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri and his producer-wife #PallaviJoshi are currently giving finishing touches to #TheVaccineWar… A few days shoot is yet to be executed, besides the duo have plans of organising pre-release screenings of the film in #USA [#TheKashmirFiles also followed the same strategy], before it hits the *cinemas* in #India… That explains the shift to #Dussehra2023.

Talking about the same, a source informs “Currently, The Vaccine War is being shot in a secret location with Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and the other starcast. There is a strict no phone policy on sets for one week so that nothing gets leaked.”

The film will pay tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.