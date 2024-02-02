Vivek Agnihotri Bestowed With The Prestigious Title Of Doctorate, Says 'I Speak What I Practice'

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His true-life stories, The Tashkent Files, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War', have made an unforgettable impression on the audience's emotions.

While the Kashmir files shocked the country with their tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, which shows his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to audiences.

Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of India and has led an impact on the minds of the people and the generation of today with his work for which he was recently bestowed with the title of Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra.

During the ceremony ADYPU CONVOCATION 2024, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gave a speech that said, "I would like to quickly share five life learnings with you. I speak what I practice, drawing from my life's invaluable lessons, and on this momentous occasion I feel compelled to express my gratitude to my Pro five profound teachers, five institutions that have molded my understanding of life and whatever little success or influence I have accomplished is because of these five gurus. My first teacher my schools, my colleges, my universities. I was taught the importance of specialization and getting a degree. My second teacher was my time spent in management, My third teacher was Cinema, Power Spirituality was my fourth teacher and my fifth and last learning is that there are no rules"

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on 'The Delhi Files'.