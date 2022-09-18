Vivek Agnihotri calls Boycott Bollywood campaign ‘extremely good’, says it shows people’s frustration!

New Delhi: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri often stays in limelight due to his views on different Bollywood films and celebrities. The director has often talked about the boycott Bollywood trends and campaigns.

Recently, in an interview with the Deccan Herald, he got candid on his opinion on boycott Bollywood trend and talked about how it shows people’s frustration with Bollywood films. He said that “Boycott Bollywood campaign is extremely good” and has been vocal about a lot of things in Bollywood.

“It’s a complex issue, and calling for a boycott is fundamentally an individual thing. I feel the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign is extremely good as it shows people’s frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing, and its end result will be very positive,” he said.

He further said that Bollywood does not resonate with the masses and so people have a problem with bad representation. “Kashmiri Muslims, Bengalis, South Indians have problems with Bollywood because of their bad representation. Bollywood makes fun of the middle class who are their buyers, and they think people are dumb. Unlike South Indian film stars, Bollywood are not connected with people, and they behave as if they are ‘Gods’. The subject of South Indian, Marathi, Bengali, Odia and other cinema resonate with the masses,” he said.

Earlier also, Vivek Agnihotri criticized Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

When asked about whether Bollywood boycott is a planned one or not, he said that it is more like a cultural revolt. “I don’t think so. It’s more of a cultural revolt against Bollywood than a political one,” he said.

Recently, he also pointed about director Anurag Kashyap when the latter said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not be picked up for the Oscars.