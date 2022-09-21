Vivek Agnihotri condoles Raju Srivastava's death, says 'bahut jaldi chale gae bhai'

New Delhi: With Raju Srivastava's demise today at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi today, the entire industry is coming ahead to pay their condolences. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media and shared a video praying for the late comedian.

He said, "The legend of comedy, our hero, my friend, my brother and India’s most loved comedian has passed away today. I can't even express how I feel since there was a time when standup comedy, which was an entire era of comedy in which Raju Shrivastava took over his shoulders. He was a true legend and there were many people who make laugh. And I'd only like to say that there is nobody who has not made me laugh. Now wherever he goes in the world, be it heaven or anywhere, I pray that he makes all the angels and devta laugh. I pray that his soul rests in peace and I hope his family finds peace. On Shanti."

ऐसा कोई सगा या पराया नहीं,

जिसे राजू श्रीवास्तव ने हँसाया नहीं।

बहुत जल्दी चले गए राजू भाई।

You were a true legend of stand up comedy.

ॐ शान्ति#RajuShrivastava pic.twitter.com/yGyXC1nscI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2022

Recently the director was showered with love from the people of the deaf community for making it a point that his blockbuster film ‘The Kashmir Files’ reaches them as well.