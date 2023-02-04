Vivek Agnihotri Gets Trolled Over Brahmin Tweet, Netizens Remind Him, 'You Made Sleazy Movies'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who received critical acclaims for his film 'The Kashmir Files', has been lately hitting headlines for not so good reasons. The filmmaker was questioned by many on social media for his film 'The Kashmir Files' Oscar contendar status and later, was brutally targetted after he shared a video criticising Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang song from 'Pathaan'. Twitteratti hit back at the filmmaker by sharing his daughter's bikini clad images. Some of the users also dug out his old video where he spoke about 'celebrating a woman’s body' and called 'erotica an art form'.

On Saturday, Vivek took to Twitter and shared a note mentioning 'Bharat' and 'Brahim'. However, the netizens were not too pleased with his latest tweet and once again trolled him for the same.

- VRA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 4, 2023

One user wrote, "A fake bhramin who eats beef, boast about it, when caught, he says he stopped eating. He made sleazy movies, comments on bikini. He exploits nationalism and hatred to profit."

"Everything is to quench our hunger-politics,film making,acting except Kissan and Jawan.Kissan is to feed himself and others. Jawan is to protect others and the boundaries of the country. So that you may sleep in peace! So leave ego and hatred," a user slammed.

"Entire world is a global village sir. I thought you believed in global inclusivity. But sorry to say these marketing tricks are outdated. With that, I am a proud Indian. If you know anything about Vasudaiv Kutumbukam," a user ranted.

Popular critic Kamal Rashid Khan also slammed Vivek for his latest tweet and wrote, "Koi Inn Bhai Sahab Ko Hospital Main Bharti Karao. Inko Ilaaj Ki Sakht Zaroorat Hai."

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Agnihotri said that his upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files' will be the last in the Files trilogy, which is 'evidently about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots'. In November 2022, he announced another upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' to be released on August 15, 2023, on the Indian independence day.