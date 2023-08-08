Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Government's Move To Reopen Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Cases

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri recently expressed his satisfaction as the Government of India (GOl) announced the reopening of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide cases. The initiative commences with the investigation into the tragic murder of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, a case long overdue for justice. It's amazing to see how post the release of The Kashmir Files, several issues are finding their way to justice and with The Kashmir Files: Unreported. From its initial release, The Kashmir Files has shattered records, garnering both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Its thought-provoking exploration of historical events and impactful storytelling have resonated deeply with viewers, sparking conversations and debates across the nation.

Taking to social media, he writes “BRILLIANT NEWS. Today, moments after we launched #KashmirUnreported in Delhi, we heard the news that GOl has now decided to reopen Kashmiri Hindu Genocide cases, starting with Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo was murdered by Yasin Malik & gang. It's a coincidence that his daughter Urmila Raina came to attend the event tonight and 4 yrs back I had promised his son Vijay K Ganjoo ji that l'II do my best to get him justice. Thank you @narendramodi & @AmitShah for this historic decision”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up for 'The Vaccine War’.

As the anticipation builds for the film, the audiences can rest assured that their creative prowess and relentless efforts are bound to result in a cinematic experience like no other. The film will be released in 10 languages by I Am Buddha production, and it will tell the story of Indian pride and Glory to the world. The makers are yet to announce the release date officially.