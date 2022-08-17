NewsLifestylePeople
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri slams Anurag Kashyap for hoping 'The Kashmir Files' is not picked for Oscars, calls out 'Genocide-denier vicious lobby of Bollywood'

Anurag Kashyap in one of his interviews mentioned that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' should not make its place as India's official selection for the Oscars.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to Twitter and claimed that some people in Bollywood are running a lobby to stop his film 'The Kashmir Files' from becoming India's official entry to the Oscars. He raised his concern online and shared a news article screenshot where director Anurag Kashyap made a statement.

Recently filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked about how great a film SS Rajamouli's RRR is and that it should go in the Oscar nominations. However, he mentioned that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' should not make its place as India's official selection for the Oscars.

While taking to his social media, Vivek posted his opinion on the same, writing: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.

For the unversed, Indian Express quoted Anurag Kashyap as saying in an interview, "They (West) find it better than any Marvel movie. They’ve really gone crazy for it, even the silliness of it. And they are so blown away not only by the action sequences but also the dance sequences.” He added, “The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% it might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."

 

 

