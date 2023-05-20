Vivek Agnihotri Slams Costume Slaves Helping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes Red Carpet

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left onlookers in surprise when she turned up on the red carpet at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival decked up in a dramatic silver hooded gown featuring a long train. Her look at the Cannes red carpet left the internet talking, with some hailing the actor on how she manages to steal the attention at the gala event every time with her look.

However, not everyone was pleased with Aishwarya's latest striking appearance on the red carpet this year. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is known to not mince his words when it comes to expressing his opinion, on Friday, shared a picture of Aishwarya's hooded gown look on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival. The photo showed a man was seen spreading Aishwarya's gown train at the red carpet while the actor posed for the paparazzi stationed there.

Sharing Aishwarya Rai's picture, Vivek wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'costume Slaves'. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?"

Some agreed with Vivek, while many also questioned him for slamming Aishwarya.

A Twitter user even asked, "Why are you jealous. Cannes not invited you."

Another tweeted, "Personal choice! None of your judgemental business."

A tweet also read, "I think the brands pay them (ambassadors) for the carpet looks. Money makes the world go round. After all, it's a part of show-biz."

Aishwarya had decked up in Sophie Couture for her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet this year. She attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's film, Indiana Jones The Dial of Destiny on Thursday.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of their Cannes Capsule Collection. Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

On the work front, Aishwarya has been riding high on the success of her recent released 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'. She will be seen next in upcoming Tamil action-comedy 'Jailer'. The film is scheduled to be released on August 10, 2023.