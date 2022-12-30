Vivek Agnihotri's daughter Mallika's orange bikini photos go viral amid Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan's row

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently courted a controversy after he posted a video of Pathaan's song Besharam Rang criticising Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's love-making sequences and actress' bold costumes. A young girl who feautured in the video not only slammed the actors for wearing provocative clothes and showing bold moves in the song. Vivek also asked 'secular' people to not watch the video he shared and wrote, 'WARNING... video against Bollywood."

However, the filmmaker came under the fire for his comments on Pathaan's Besharam Rang and people reminded him how he told people to celebrate erotica when he made films like 'Hate Story' (2012). The controversial film directed by Vivek Agnihotri starred Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiya and Paoli Dam. A throwback video of the filmmaker speaking about erotic films was also tweeted by netizens.

Moreover, netizens also shared photos of his daughter Mallika Agnihotri vacationing in beachwear have gone viral. The filmmaker got trolled over the orange colour of Mallika’s bikini during her beach holiday.

Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood.



Meanwhile this is from the Insta account of his own daughter ;) pic.twitter.com/3Wx9kVD8wl — TA _ (@Tirlovesha) December 28, 2022

Vivek agnihotri's daughter wearing orange bikini ! Boycott Agnihotri pic.twitter.com/YbJYZVGbRR — Jeet soni (@DrJeet0811) December 29, 2022

For the unversed, the 'Besharam Rang' track from Pathaan was slammed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. Mishra said that the makers have hurt the sentiments of Hindus who associate the saffron colour with their religion. He called Deepika, who starred in the song alongside Shah Rukh Khan, a member of the 'Tukde Tukde gang' and alleged that the song has been created with a 'polluted mentality'. The has recently advised the makers of Pathaan to introduce some changes in the movie.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday. The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit the revised version of the spy action thriller before its release next month, Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers or specify the song.

PATHAAN FACES POLITICAL UPROAR OVER SAFFRON BIKINI COLOUR

'Pathaan' has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang', also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments'.

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release," Joshi said in a statement to PTI.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and is part of YRF's spy universe comrising 'Tiger 3' and Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.