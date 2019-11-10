Vivek Dahiya: Show on 26/11 brought me closer to country

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Dahiya, who will be seen essaying the role of Captain Rohit Bagga in the upcoming web show "Operation Terror: Chabbis Gyarah", feels he has learned a lot from the project.

Captain Rohit Bagga was away on leave when the terror siege in Mumbai took place and the NSG Commandos were called upon. As soon as he learnt of the development, the brave commando immediately called his senior and reported on duty. His senior tried to reason, telling him he was on personal leave and could avoid reporting to work, Captain Rohit Bagga insisted that he would like to be part of the operation.

The web show is based on Sandeep Unnithan's book "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11", which is an account of the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008 in Mumbai.

Talking about his role, Vivek said: "Playing an ambitious character is a treat for me as I myself am someone who is driven by my work. While as actors we are only entertaining, these men are truly saving lives and protecting our country. For me this one is special as I'm truly playing a character of a braveheart, and one that has helped me grow as a human being and brought me closer to my own country.

"Being on a set in an army officer's uniform is one thing, but the show has been made with so much attention to detail that for me my respect has grown towards our army officers and commandos after actually stepping into their shoes. Their selflessness -- to put your country above everything including yourself and your family, and to live and die for your nation -- needs an unbelievably strong heart. The character of Captain Rohit Bagga has helped me expand my horizons and come closest to what its like to be in a battlefield, and do whatever it may take for the love of your country," he said.

The show, which also features actor Arjun Bijlani in pivotal role, will stream on Zee5.