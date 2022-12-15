topStoriesenglish
Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on dating Aishwarya Rai in early 2000, says 'it's done and dusted'

Vivek Oberoi dated Aishwarya Rai: Today, Vivek is married Priyanka Alva who is the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. They are blessed with two kids. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi made an impressive debut at with Ram Gopal Varma's film Company and became a nation's heartthrob. He went on to star in films including Road, Dum and later Saathiya by Shaad Ali which made him a rising star back in early 2000. However, his outburst on national television alleging Salman Khan threatened him over his rumoured relationship with Aishwarya Rai did hamper his image. 

Today, two decades later, everyone has moved on and are happy in their personal and professional spaces. 

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he was asked, had he not gone public about his relationship with Aishwarya during the initial years of his career in Bollywood, had things been any different. To this he  denied commenting on. Vivek said, "Not that I am going to answer this question because it's done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can't attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don't give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi reportedly dated Aishwarya Rai in early 2000s before parting ways in 2003 after his outburst against Khan on national television through a press conference.  

Vivek married Priyanka Alva who is the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. They are blessed with two kids. 

