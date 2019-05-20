Vivek Oberoi shares hilarious meme on him, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai; calls it 'creative'

New Delhi: Internet can be a funny place at times, especially when it's about memes and jokes on social media. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is an avid social media user recently shared a hilarious meme on Twitter which was made on him, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

He captioned the tweet: “Haha! creative! No politics here....just life Credits: @pavansingh1985.”

For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to a couple back in lates 90s and early 2000. It was around the time when they featured in superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, it didn't last for long.

Thereafter, the buzz was strong that Vivek Oberoi and Ash were a couple. Incidentally, their's was also a short-lived love story, reportedly.

On April 20, 2007, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan and together they are blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the work front, Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic. He plays the titular role of the lead character. The film is helmed by 'MC Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar.