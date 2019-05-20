close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi shares hilarious meme on him, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai; calls it 'creative'

Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to a couple back in lates 90s and early 2000. 

Vivek Oberoi shares hilarious meme on him, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai; calls it &#039;creative&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet can be a funny place at times, especially when it's about memes and jokes on social media. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is an avid social media user recently shared a hilarious meme on Twitter which was made on him, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

He captioned the tweet: “Haha! creative! No politics here....just life Credits: @pavansingh1985.”

For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to a couple back in lates 90s and early 2000. It was around the time when they featured in superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, it didn't last for long.

Thereafter, the buzz was strong that Vivek Oberoi and Ash were a couple. Incidentally, their's was also a short-lived love story, reportedly.

On April 20, 2007, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan and together they are blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the work front, Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic. He plays the titular role of the lead character. The film is helmed by 'MC Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar.

 

Tags:
Vivek OberoiSalman KhanAishwarya RaiMeme
Next
Story

Disha Patani sizzles in a black Calvin Klein lingerie, shares latest pic

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Indian Army confirms first surgical strike carried out in September 2016