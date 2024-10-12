Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri And Simrat Kaur Spotted Together At Durga Puja: Is Collaboration On 'The Delhi Files' In The Works?

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was recently seen with actress Simrat Kaur at a Durga Puja celebration, sparking speculation about her potential involvement in his upcoming project, 'The Delhi Files'.

Agnihotri, known for his National Award-winning work, shared a photograph from the festive occasion on social media. In his post, he expressed his joy and gratitude, stating, "Attended Durga Puja today and felt filled with divine energy. May Maa Durga's blessings bring strength, joy, and prosperity to all.

It was a wonderful experience attending the puja with one of the very promising actors @simratkaur_16 Happy Navratri!"

While the lead cast for 'The Delhi Files' has yet to be officially announced, Kaur's appearance with Agnihotri has led fans and industry insiders to speculate about her role in the film.

Following the critical and commercial success of 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri is set to explore another poignant narrative in 'The Delhi Files'. The project is produced in collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, alongside Agnihotri's own production company, I Am Buddha.

As excitement builds around the film, audiences await confirmation regarding the cast and storyline.