Mumbai: Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, has been winning hearts with her composed and thoughtful demeanour during her recent appearances on Bigg Boss 18. The star's wife recently opened up about Vivian’s first marriage to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee and their subsequent divorce. Her candid and empathetic remarks shed light on the emotional toll of separation for both parties.

In an interview with Gallata India, Nouran addressed Vivian’s divorce from Vahbiz and emphasized that separation is difficult for everyone involved. She said, “The other person too… I am not taking this away from her… must have, as a woman, gone through a lot. No divorce is happy; it takes a toll on both sides. If she (Vivian’s first wife) says she had gone through something mentally or psychologically, it is her total right. Society doesn’t spare you if you are a divorced woman.”



Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and fell in love. The two tied the knot in 2013 but parted ways in 2021 after eight years of marriage. Their separation garnered significant media attention, but both maintained their dignity throughout the process.

In 2022, Vivian married Nouran Aly, and the couple has since faced their own share of challenges, including social media trolling and criticism.



Nouran revealed that she and Vivian faced backlash after their marriage, with accusations of ‘love jihad’ due to Vivian’s conversion to Islam in 2019. “I did face trolling on the internet that I converted Vivian to Islam. People called it love jihad and all those things. Vivian too received hate on social media. It also affected his work pattern,” Nouran shared.

Vivian, who was born into a Christian family, embraced Islam in 2019 but has always maintained that his decision was personal and unrelated to his relationship with Nouran.