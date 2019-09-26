close

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika and others sizzle at the red carpet

Sonali Bendre looked stunning in a Rebecca Wallace shimmering gown.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: B-Towners put their best foot forward and made a starry presence at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 which took place in Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel last night. The who's who of the movie and fashion world was seen dazzling on the red carpet.

Newbie Sara Ali Khan was one of the early birds at the event, looking absolutely breathtaking in a black ruffled gown. Giving her company was 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal who too was in black. The actors talked about their upcoming project and even shared the idea of Vogue beauty.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt and MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi were also seen at the event. They expressed their happiness over the entry of 'Gully Boy' in Oscar race. Alia also congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his Dadasaheb Phalke honour.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Malavika Mohanan, Sahher Bambba, Anusha Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakravarti, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shamita Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Aayush Sharma, Radhika Madan, Sumit Vyas, Sunny Leone, Sonali Bendre, hubby Goldie Behl, Kirti Kulhari, Kubra Sait, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Aditya Seal and Swara Bhasker amongst various others were seen at the event.

Sonali Bendre looked stunning in a Rebecca Wallace shimmering gown. She was accompanied by director husband Goldie Behl for the awards night. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap turned heads in a black Shehlaa Khan outfit.

She won the Beauty Warrior award and thanked Vogue for the honour.

 

