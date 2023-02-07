Vote For Your Favourites And See Them Win Big at Zee Cine Awards 2023

MUMBAI: B-town's biggest awards show is back! India's leading television, media, and entertainment conglomerate, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), is all set to present the Zee Cine Awards – a platform that celebrates excellence in cinema and presents some truly memorable larger-than-life performances by the some of the most sought-after superstars of tinsel town.

The prestigious awards show has felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians over the years. Come 26th February, the who's who of the Indian film fraternity, global dignitaries and world media will attend the latest edition of this highly anticipated awards show. Fans from across the globe will witness the biggest entertainment night as Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE5 will soon showcase Zee Cine Awards 2023.



Soon after megastars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan announced that they'll be performing at the glitzy awards show, Zee Cine Awards opens up voting for its Viewers' Choice categories such as Best Film,' 'Best Actor- Male', 'Best Actor- Female' and 'Song of the Year'.

Awarding the most deserving talent basis public votes is a part of ZEE's constant endeavour of having its finger on the pulse of the audience and letting every viewer know that their opinion truly counts!



ZEE has taken a pioneering consumer forward big data-led approach for determining the nominations and winners for the Viewer's Choice Awards. This has been possible through the development of a data-driven decision support system that taps into 20+ open data sources for all the movies released from Jan-Dec 2022. The proprietary model stands on 3 Pillars- Popularity , Ratings and Box-office collections - the data sources include platforms where consumers post comments, express opinions about movies and actors such as social media platforms, review and rating websites, ticket booking and audio streaming platforms.

The proprietary big data algorithm also taps into Box Office collection sources and scrapes data across these multiple platforms to arrive at a unified score for every movie, actor, actress and song. The top rankers based on the unified score in every category make it to the nominations list. This ensures that all nominations for the 4 ZEE Cine Awards Viewer's Choice Categories ( Best Actor – Male, Best Actor – Female, Best Film, Song of the year) are consumer-forward and resonate with actual consumer preferences and their opinions. In other words, a true reflection of the choice and voice of the viewer.



Now that the nominations are up, the winners would also be decided based on this data-informed approach that majorly factors in online consumer polling on Zee Cine Awards website, its social media handles and the Hipi app. So, to see your favourites win, you can cast your votes via www.zeecineawards.com or the social media handles of Zee Cine Awards -

1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zeecineawardsofficial

2. Twitter : https://twitter.com/ZeeCineAwards

3. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeecineawards/

4. Hipi app.



The Best Film category includes movies across genres that not only have dominated the box office but also received critical acclaim. The nominees in this category are 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', 'Drishyam 2', 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

The Best Actor (Male & Female) category, on the other hand, applauds the outstanding talent showcased this year. The nominees in the male category include Varun Dhawan for his immaculate performance in 'Bhediya', Kartik Aaryan for his impactful role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Ranbir Kapoor for his action-packed and inspirational role in 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn for their intense characters and portrayal in 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Drishyam 2' respectively as well as Anupam Kher for his magnificent performance in 'The Kashmir Files'.

Among the female leads, the nominees include Alia Bhatt for her hard-hitting roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings', Deepika Padukone for her spirited performance in 'Gehraiyaan', Kiara Advani for her charming act in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kriti Sanon for her effervescent role in 'Bhediya' and Bhumi Pednekar for her remarkable performance in 'Badhaai Do'.

The Song of the Year category comprises chartbusters like 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Title Track from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'The Punjaabban' Song from 'JugJugg Jeeyo', 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya' and 'Maiyaa Mainu' from 'Jersey'.