Wait, is that Milind Soman? Yes, his new look with nose ring and kajal leaves fans intrigued!

New Delhi: Actor-supermodel Milind Soman's recent post has left his fans surprised. Going by the caption, it seems the new look is from one of his upcoming projects. It features Milind Soman sporting a nose ring with kohl-eyed and half of his face is smeared with red colour -what appears to be sindoor or vermillion.

The comments section of the post is full of reactions from people and the common question asked is if Milind Soman is inspired by Akshay Kumar's role in 'Laxmii'. "Are you inspired by Laxmii?" a user wrote.

Check out Milind Soman's post here. He captioned it, "Travel Tuesday! I know it's not Holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon now off to Chennai!"

Isn't the picture intriguing?

Milind Soman recently featured in headlines after he shared a picture of himself running naked on a beach in Goa. The nude photo later landed him in trouble and an FIR was registered against him over obscenity. The photo, however, went massive viral and created a storm online.

It was shared by him on the occasion of his 55th birthday.