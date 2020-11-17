हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wait, stop and look at these breathtaking pics from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon in Maldives

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu took our breaths away by sharing some surreal underwater pictures of them doing snorkeling.

New Delhi: Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are having the best time of their lives and their fabulous posts on social media is proof! The couple, who flew to Maldives for honeymoon, made the most of their stay in the island country by spending quality time with each other and exploring the place fully.

Kajal has been treating us to some wonderful postcard-worthy photos from her honeymoon and recently, she took our breaths away by sharing some surreal underwater pictures of them doing snorkeling by holding each other.

"I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it," Kajal captioned one of her posts.

Scroll through the breathtaking photos here:

Here are some more photos from Kajal and Gautam's honeymoon:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu married in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The wedding was no less than a fairytale affair. The pre-wedding ceremonies included sangeet, mehendi and haldi. 

Kajal announced his wedding to Gautam last month on social media. He is an entrepreneur by profession.

Kajal Aggarwal Gautam Kitchlu honeymoon
