Wajid Khan dies: Celebrities express grief over the death of Bollywood composer

Popular Bollywood composer and singer Wajid Khan of the popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday (June 1) at a Mumbai hospital due to coronavirus COVID-19 complications. He was 42.

Sources told Zee Media that Wajid was ill for some time and also had heart disease. He was admitted to hospital few days ago. As soon as the news of his death came, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Priety Zinta and others took to social media to express grief.

"T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

“Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7,” said Priyanka Chopra.

Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, "I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon."

Actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, "Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge & he was so kind & generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned & sad."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Shocked to hear the demise of music composer @wajidkhan7 , My deepest condolences to his family members & friends. RIP."

Tweeting about Wajid, singer Harshdeep wrote, "My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry."

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai."

Sajid-Wajid composed music for several superhit films of Salman Khan after making their debut in the 1998 Salman superhit, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", composing one song in that film, "Teri jawani badi mast mast hai".

The duo became a household name in 2010 with the Salman Khan blockbuster "Dabangg". Among several hit numbers composed by the duo were "Tere mast mast do nain" and "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Mujhse shaadi karogi" and "Laal dupatta" ("Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"), "Mashallah" (Ek Tha Tiger"), "Chinta ta chita" ("Rowdy Rathore"), "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2") and "Raat bhar" ("Heropanti").