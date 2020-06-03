Wajid Khan, legends don’t die: Sajid Khan remembers brother with heartbreaking post

New Delhi: Music composer Wajid Khan was remembered by his brother Sajid Khan on Wednesday with a heartbreaking post featuring him on the hospital bed and playing piano tunes on his phone. Wajid died at the age of 42 due to coronavirus complications on Monday. He had underlying kidney issues.

In his tribute for Wajid, Sajid wrote, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

Read Sajid’s eulogy here:

Sajid too is a popular music composer and duo are together known as Sajid-Wajid.

Wajid’s sudden demised had left his industry colleagues shocked. He was mourned by celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta and many others.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Salman had given Sajid-Wajid their first break in ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. They later went on to work with Salman in several of his films including ‘Garv’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, ‘Partner’, ‘Veer’ and the popular ‘Dabangg’ franchise. Wajid’s last collaboration is also with Salman for two of his recent songs ‘Pyar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’, which released on Eid.

Meanwhile, Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like ‘Mera He Jalwaa’, ‘Fevicol Se’ and for Akshay in ‘Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita’ from ‘Rowdy Rathore’, among others.