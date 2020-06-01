Wajid Khan of Bollywood composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to COVID-19

Well-known Bollywood composer and singer Wajid Khan of the popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday (June 1) at a Mumbai hospital due to coronavirus COVID-19 complications.

Music composer @wajidkhan7 - of the Sajid-Wajid duo - who was suffering from #COVIDー19 has tragically passed on. Truly saddened to see such a talented life cut short at 39. May his soul rest in peace & may God give his family, friends & fans the fortitude to bear this loss... — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 1, 2020

Confirming the news, singer Sonu Nigam posted on Instagram, "My brother Wajid left us."

Sajid-Wajid were recently in news for composing songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown. The song titled "Pyaar karona" was aimed to encourage all to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The song was released in April was sung by Salman. It also featured the Bollywood star in the video.

Sajid-Wajid also composed Salman`s Eid special song, "Bhai bhai".

Sajid-Wajid composed music for several superhit films of Salman Khan after making their debut in the 1998 Salman superhit, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", composing one song in that film, "Teri jawani badi mast mast hai".

The duo became a household name in 2010 with the Salman Khan blockbuster "Dabangg". Among several hit numbers composed by the duo were "Tere mast mast do nain" and "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Mujhse shaadi karogi" and "Laal dupatta" ("Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"), "Mashallah" (Ek Tha Tiger"), "Chinta ta chita" ("Rowdy Rathore"), "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2") and "Raat bhar" ("Heropanti").

As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs, including "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Chinta ta chita" ("Rowdy Rathore"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho") and "Jalwa" ("Wanted").

Wajid also was a judge of the music reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012".

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter: "Wajid Khan is gone far too soon. His talent and heart were never appreciated enough. All the times we planned to meet & never did because we were busy, those will always rankle. Sajid Khan, mere bhai. You will never be alone & our brother will forever be remembered."

"Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge and he was so kind and generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned and sad," wrote singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted: "My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji`s family. Still can`t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry."

"This cannot be true! I can`t believe that Wajid bhai has left us.. In state of complete shock! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace.. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss," tweeted singer Tulsi Kumar.