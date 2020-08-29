Wakanda Forever: Fans bid tearful adieu to Chadwick Boseman

New Delhi: The sudden demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was popularly known as Black Panther, has left his many followers from all over the world in a deep state of sorrow. The news triggered an outpouring of condolences with his fans taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter to remember the wonderful artist. Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

"In my culture, death is not the end. It`s more of a stepping-off point" -- one of Boseman`s dialogue from the `Captain America: Civil War` is being tweeted by many. From remembering his powerful dialogues in the movies, to taking a look at his career, fans have left no stone unturned in marking their love for the late star.

A Twitter user wrote: "A true fighter who fought for 4 years straight. A king who ruled Wakanda...and millions of marvel fan`s heart.. Rest in peace King...you will always be alive in our heart ...Rip legend.."While another fan wrote that "there`s no `Black Panther` without Chadwick Boseman".

"There shouldn`t be `Black Panther 2`, Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable," tweeted another fan.

Some of his fans dubbed him a "true hero, and an inspiration". Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013`s 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014`s `Get on Up`.

However, it was his role as `Balck Panther` in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans. In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology. Hence, some of his admirers, along with the condolence message, summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever".