Wamiqa Gabbi Shares Video Of An Intruder, Says ‘Someone Broke Into Her Room'

Mumbai: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi had an unexpected guest who broke into her room and would not leave. The actress, who is fondly called as “Premiqa” by her fans, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of the intruder – a pigeon. The hilarious video had a pigeon sitting on her bed next to the pillow.

Wamiqa zooms into the pigeon and is heard saying “hi” to it.

She captioned the clip: “Someone broke into my room and is not leaving now.” Along with pigeon emojis.

The 30-year-old actress, who hails from Chandigarh, made her screen debut with a minor role in the 2007 Hindi film “Jab We Met” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

She has worked in Punjabi films such as “Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22,” “Ishq Brandy,” “Godha,” “Parahuna,” “Nikka Zaildar 3”. She was then seen in series such as “Modern Love: Mumbai,” “Jubilee,” and film “Khufiya”, which was based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere”. The film also had Tabu and Ali Fazal.

Wamiqa will next be seen in Jayam Ravi’s Tamil magical realism fantasy film “Genie” directed by debutant Arjunan Jr. It also stars Krithi Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman.

She will also be seen making her Hindi big screen debut with “Baby John” starring Varun Dhawan. The action thriller film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee.

It is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film “Theri” and also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film reportedly follows the story of a former police officer named Baby John, who fakes his death and goes into hiding as a baker to bring up his daughter in a safe environment, but trouble ensues when their life gets threatened by Baby John's past enemies.