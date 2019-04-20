close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
soundarya sharma

Want industry to open up to outsiders: Soundarya Sharma

Actress Soundarya Sharma, who made her Bollywood foray with "Ranchi Diaries", says it would be nice to see the industry open up more to "non-star" children.

Want industry to open up to outsiders: Soundarya Sharma

New Delhi: Actress Soundarya Sharma, who made her Bollywood foray with "Ranchi Diaries", says it would be nice to see the industry open up more to "non-star" children.

Asked if the industry made her feel like an outsider or she felt welcomed, Soundarya told IANS: "I will not say that I am struggling to fit in because I know my space. I already know what I am here for and I have a very clear thought process.

"But at the same time since I am a medical student and have no connections from the industry, so it makes it a little difficult to create your own name and niche. I have nothing against star kids." 

She feels star children have it easy. 

"I think a platform is given to them. Making it big or not in the career is a different thing... I feel that I would want to have my own niche. The industry was very welcoming when my film came. But I would want the industry to open up more to non-star kids," added the 24-year-old. 
 

Tags:
soundarya sharmaSoundarya Sharma filmsRanchi Diaries
Next
Story

Can you spot the similarities in Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's outfit? See pics

Must Watch

PT2M10S

5W1H: SP leader Azam Khan burst into tears at UP rally