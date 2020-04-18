Want to make pizza at home? Try Bhumi's 'Pednekar Pizzeria' recipe - Watch

New Delhi: Amid lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, our Bollywood stars are exploring different activities to keep them busy all day. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - everyone is doing almost everything.

While most are turning chefs at home and trying out different yummy-looking dishes. Actress Bhumi Pednekar too tried her hand at preparing a sumptuous looking 'Pednekar Pizza' at home.

Watch how she made everything from the scratch:

Hmm.. so wanna try 'Pednekar Pizza' at home this weekend?

From Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt and now Bhumi Pednekar - each of them has shown off their culinary skills this quarantine and left many impressed too.

Meanwhile, not just cooking, Bhumi has also learnt the science of hydroponics farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar. The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics.

Quite a learner, we must say!

Bhumi has a packed 2020 with movies like 'Takht', 'Durgavati', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' keeping her busy.