War director Siddharth Anand had a fight on 'Pathan' sets? Here's the truth

Mumbai: Looks like rumours of 'War' director Siddharth Anand having a fight on 'Pathan' sets are baseless. It has been learnt from sources that the reports of Siddharth and an assistant director getting into a brawl are untrue.

"Siddharth and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.

Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set.

The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there CERTAINLY was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect", said the trade source.

Siddharth Anand's last directorial 'WAR' starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor was a massive hit. He is now helming Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'.