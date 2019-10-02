War movie review: Here's what Disha Patani feels after watching Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together

New Delhi: The high on hype actioner, 'War' has got a great opening as it opened in theatres on a holiday—Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The extended weekend will surely benefit the movie at the ticket counters.

Well, several celebrities attended the special screening of 'War' in Mumbai and were praises for the lead actors—Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In fact, many congratulated the makers on social media for delivering a blockbuster watch.

Bollywood stunner and rumoured ladylove of Tiger Shroff, actress Disha Patani too watched 'War' and feels it's treat to see both Hrithik and Tiger in one frame.

She took to Instagram and wrote: “What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are @tigerjackieshroff @hrithikroshan, so proud of you.”

Fans have liked it and thronged theatres in huge numbers.

'War' is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.