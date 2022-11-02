topStoriesenglish
On the work front, Warina Hussain recently revealed Yaariyan 2 as her upcoming movie. 

Nov 02, 2022
  • Actress Warina Hussain attended the success bash of the film 'Godfather'
  • The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role
  • The film has been directed by Mohan Raja

Warina Hussain attends success bash of 'Godfather', says 'Chiranjeevi Sir is already ruling Bollywood and Tollywood with...'

New Delhi: Actress Warina Hussain recently made a special appearance in Godfather and was spotted at the success bash organized in Hyderabad by the makers of Godfather. At the party, Warina was seen having a candid chat with the crowd. While speaking to everyone, Warina jokingly said, "Sir Godfather 2 bhi aa rahi hai kya?" Warina, however, pointed out that the question which remained a mystery to many was megastar Chiranjeevi's character "Qureshi," which definitely suggests that part 2 is on its way.

The actress while talking about the superstar said, " Chiranjeevi Sir is already ruling Bollywood and Tollywood with this film, abhi next kya hai? Hollywood?"  She mischievously said “Take me also” to which fans couldn't stop wondering if Warina had dropped a major hint of her presence in the franchise. Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Nayantara in the lead roles, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. 

Warina made an appearance at the event,  exuding the perfect desi kudi vibe while donning a stunning light pink salwar suit with mirror work embroidery, matching earrings, and stunning heels.

On the work front, Warina recently revealed Yaariyan 2 as her upcoming movie. Her upcoming comedy Dil Bill, which is being produced by the same makers of the films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Madari, and Thalaivi, has also finished filming. Warina was featured in this year's Navratri anthem, 'Dhol Bajaa.'

