Warina Hussain wears a little black dress for her latest airport look, check out her photos

Warina Hussain first hogged attention after she featured in a special item song called ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She later starred opposite actor Ayush Sharma in romantic comedy ‘Loveyatri’.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Warina Hussain wears a little black dress for her latest airport look, check out her photos

New Delhi: ‘Loveyatri’ actress Warina Hussain grabbed limelight with her latest airport look. Warina was seen wearing a sassy black halter-neck one-piece, with a small heart design on the front. The ensemble hugged her tone figure pretty well. Along with that, the actress opted for subtle makeup with her tresses kept open. Warina wore red sandals and rounded off her entire look with a funky bag.

Check out her photos:



On the work front, the actress has many exciting projects that are coming up, which include web series and films. However, no official announcement has been made by her team until now.

