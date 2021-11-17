"Was devastated, frightened": Nick Jonas recalls being diagnosed with diabetes at 13

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s husband and renowned singer Nick Jonas on Wednesday shared a lengthy post about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 13-year-old.

In "honor of National Diabetes Month," Nick made this big revelation and also informed the world that he was devastated when he got to know about it as he thought that his dream to tour the world would come to an end.

He also informed everyone how he coped with the disease as it’s his 16th anniversary of diagnosis.

Sharing all the deets in his Instagram post, he wrote, “In honor of National Diabetes Month, I’ve been recognizing #SeeDiabetes heroes on my story every day.

Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated - frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low.

I’m also thankful to have the technology from @dexcom to know where my glucose numbers are headed in real-time. That added peace of mind really means a lot, and I’m spending more time in range than ever. Learn more about my diagnosis and journey as a Type 1 over at @beyondtype1..”

While his post received numerous comments from his fans and friends. It was his wife Priyanka whose comment grabbed the limelight. She reacted with a heart-eye and clapping hands emojis.

For the unversed, Nick got married to Priyanka in December 2018. The wedding celebrations took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.